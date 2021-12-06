ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 05:39:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Rain will continue to transition to snow with light accumulations. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 02:22:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW .Very gusty southwest winds combined with recent snowfall will create areas of blowing snow and low visibility across southern Campbell County and western parts of Weston County through today. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 13:22:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston .Gusty southwest winds combined with recent snowfall will create areas of blowing snow and low visibility across southern Campbell County and western parts of Weston County this afternoon. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 04:26:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring, and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. Target Area: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. New accumulations of 7 to 13 inches through Monday evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, new snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches through Monday evening. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph over high exposed terrain. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning, northern portions of Klamath County including Highway 97 near Chemult and Crescent and southeastward to Winter Rim. For the Winter Weather Advisory, highway 140 near Beatty and Bly. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. There will be a relative lull in activity during the day today, but snow will continue into Monday evening. The strongest winds are expected Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The bulk of the snow will fall tonight into Sunday morning and again late Sunday night into Monday. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County, Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 20:52:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Klamath Basin; Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades HEAVY SNOWFALL EXPECTED THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT A series of wet and cold low pressure systems will move across Northern California and Southern Oregon tonight through Tuesday, likely resulting in heavy snowfall across much of Northern California in Siskiyou County, the Siskiyou Mountains, and the Oregon Cascades. There is high confidence that feet of snow will fall at elevations above 3500 feet across those areas, and even at lower elevations in the Mount Shasta City area. Significant travel problems are likely to result throughout the weekend and into early next week. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow with total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches through Sunday morning. Another round of snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches is expected Sunday night into Monday. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes highways 97, 395, 140 and 139 in addition to the cities of Klamath Falls and Lakeview. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. There will be a relative lull in activity during the day Sunday, but snow will continue into Monday evening. The strongest wind gusts are expected Saturday night and Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Frank Church Wilderness, Lost River Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 14:15:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-14 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Frank Church Wilderness; Lost River Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total three day snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts near peaks and ridgelines. Winds will gust as high as 35 MPH. Additional snow accumulations are also likely in the Tuesday to Wednesday time period, and warnings or advisories may be extended. * WHERE...The Lost River Range and Frank Church Wilderness, including Clayton. * WHEN...Through 5 AM MST Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall is expected early Sunday morning, and again Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. In addition to falling snow, areas of blowing snow will also be possible. Commutes will likely be impacted.
BUTTE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Denali, Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-13 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Denali; Eastern Alaska Range Blowing Snow and Cold Wind Chills In Alaska Range Passes North winds of 20 to 40 mph, blowing and drifting snow, and wind chills to 50 below are occuring in Windy Pass south of the Denali Park Entrance, and in Isabel Pass south of Trims Camp. Visibility may be less than one half mile at times. These conditions will continue through tonight, then improve on Monday as winds decrease. Motorists traveling on the Parks and Richardson Highways through the Alaska Range should be prepared for difficult winter driving conditions and keep appropriate winter gear available. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 04:26:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring, and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. Target Area: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. New accumulations of 7 to 13 inches through Monday evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, new snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches through Monday evening. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph over high exposed terrain. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning, northern portions of Klamath County including Highway 97 near Chemult and Crescent and southeastward to Winter Rim. For the Winter Weather Advisory, highway 140 near Beatty and Bly. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. There will be a relative lull in activity during the day today, but snow will continue into Monday evening. The strongest winds are expected Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The bulk of the snow will fall tonight into Sunday morning and again late Sunday night into Monday. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 04:24:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-13 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibility to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be less than one half mile at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County, Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 04:26:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Klamath Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow with additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches is expected into Monday evening. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes highways 97, 395, 140 and 139 in addition to the cities of Klamath Falls and Lakeview. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. There will be a relative lull in activity during the day Sunday, but snow will continue into Monday evening. The strongest wind gusts are expected Saturday night and Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Frank Church Wilderness, Lost River Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 14:15:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-14 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Frank Church Wilderness; Lost River Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total three day snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts near peaks and ridgelines. Winds will gust as high as 35 MPH. Additional snow accumulations are also likely in the Tuesday to Wednesday time period, and warnings or advisories may be extended. * WHERE...The Lost River Range and Frank Church Wilderness, including Clayton. * WHEN...Through 5 AM MST Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall is expected early Sunday morning, and again Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. In addition to falling snow, areas of blowing snow will also be possible. Commutes will likely be impacted.
BUTTE COUNTY, ID
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel impacts are likely along secret pass. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Whiteout conditions possible at times at the higher mountain passes. Roads likely become snow covered or impassable at times.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 13:43:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected with additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected with snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. South to southwest winds gusting as high as 50 to 60 mph. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes the communities of Silver Lake, Summer Lake, Paisley, Lakeview and Alturas. This also includes highways 395, 140, 31 and 299. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The bulk of the snow will fall Monday afternoon and evening. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
LAKE COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coast Range of Northwest Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 13:33:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Snow level will generally hold at 1500 to 2000 feet tonight into Monday, with additional snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches. Heavy showers could drop snow levels a bit more at times, with snow possible down to 1000 feet at times tonight, but any accumulations will be an inch or less. * WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon. * WHEN...Until noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Denali, Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-13 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Denali; Eastern Alaska Range Blowing Snow and Cold Wind Chills In Alaska Range Passes North winds of 20 to 40 mph, blowing and drifting snow, and wind chills to 50 below are occuring in Windy Pass south of the Denali Park Entrance, and in Isabel Pass south of Trims Camp. Visibility may be less than one half mile at times. These conditions will continue through tonight, then improve on Monday as winds decrease. Motorists traveling on the Parks and Richardson Highways through the Alaska Range should be prepared for difficult winter driving conditions and keep appropriate winter gear available. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 15:15:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-13 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility one half mole or less at times. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT

