Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 13:43:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected with additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected with snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. South to southwest winds gusting as high as 50 to 60 mph. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes the communities of Silver Lake, Summer Lake, Paisley, Lakeview and Alturas. This also includes highways 395, 140, 31 and 299. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The bulk of the snow will fall Monday afternoon and evening. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
