Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 05:39:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Rain will continue to transition to snow with light accumulations. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 02:22:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW .Very gusty southwest winds combined with recent snowfall will create areas of blowing snow and low visibility across southern Campbell County and western parts of Weston County through today. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 13:22:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston .Gusty southwest winds combined with recent snowfall will create areas of blowing snow and low visibility across southern Campbell County and western parts of Weston County this afternoon. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
CBS Philly

Wind Advisory Issued As Heavy Rain Pushes Through Tri-State Area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An approaching cold front will likely bring rain, scattered thunderstorms and possibly some strong winds over the course of the next few hours, before clearing the region heading into the early morning hours of Sunday. There is a wind advisory for the entire region until 1 a.m. Sunday. The concern will be the highest from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday across eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For Philadelphia and the immediate suburbs, the worst of the thunderstorms will come between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. During this time, there will likely be brief periods of heavy rain and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

