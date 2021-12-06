Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An approaching cold front will likely bring rain, scattered thunderstorms and possibly some strong winds over the course of the next few hours, before clearing the region heading into the early morning hours of Sunday. There is a wind advisory for the entire region until 1 a.m. Sunday. The concern will be the highest from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday across eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For Philadelphia and the immediate suburbs, the worst of the thunderstorms will come between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. During this time, there will likely be brief periods of heavy rain and...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO