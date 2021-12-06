Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 04:26:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring, and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected with a slight lull in rates today, increasing again tonight. Additional snow accumulations of 13 to 25 inches through Monday evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected with a slight lull in rates today, increasing again tonight. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches through Monday evening. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph this morning and Monday morning. * WHERE...North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County, including the town of Tennant and Highway 97. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. There will be a relative lull in activity during the day today, but snow will continue into Monday evening. The strongest winds are expected Saturday evening and Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The bulk of the snow will fall this morning and again Sunday night into Monday. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

