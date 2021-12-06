ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 05:39:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Rain will continue to transition to snow with light accumulations. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 04:26:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring, and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected with a slight lull in rates today, increasing again tonight. Additional snow accumulations of 13 to 25 inches through Monday evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected with a slight lull in rates today, increasing again tonight. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches through Monday evening. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph this morning and Monday morning. * WHERE...North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County, including the town of Tennant and Highway 97. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. There will be a relative lull in activity during the day today, but snow will continue into Monday evening. The strongest winds are expected Saturday evening and Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The bulk of the snow will fall this morning and again Sunday night into Monday. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 02:21:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with higher amounts in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Lewis and Clark County and the Southern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially over Rogers Pass and on secondary roads along the immediate Rocky Mountain Front. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 02:22:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW .Very gusty southwest winds combined with recent snowfall will create areas of blowing snow and low visibility across southern Campbell County and western parts of Weston County through today. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 10:42:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING Widespread snow and blowing snow has diminished so the Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire. However, periods of light snow will continue into Monday.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 13:43:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected with additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected with snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. South to southwest winds gusting as high as 50 to 60 mph. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes the communities of Silver Lake, Summer Lake, Paisley, Lakeview and Alturas. This also includes highways 395, 140, 31 and 299. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The bulk of the snow will fall Monday afternoon and evening. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
LAKE COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 13:22:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston .Gusty southwest winds combined with recent snowfall will create areas of blowing snow and low visibility across southern Campbell County and western parts of Weston County this afternoon. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
CBS Philly

Wind Advisory Issued As Heavy Rain Pushes Through Tri-State Area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An approaching cold front will likely bring rain, scattered thunderstorms and possibly some strong winds over the course of the next few hours, before clearing the region heading into the early morning hours of Sunday. There is a wind advisory for the entire region until 1 a.m. Sunday. The concern will be the highest from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday across eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For Philadelphia and the immediate suburbs, the worst of the thunderstorms will come between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. During this time, there will likely be brief periods of heavy rain and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

