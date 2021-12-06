ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 14:39:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Rain will continue to transition to snow with light accumulations. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County, Sheep Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lincoln County; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County, Sheep Range and Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be around 5000 to 6000 feet Tuesday morning as the precipitation begins, rise to 5500 to 7000 feet during the day, then drop to 2500 to 4000 feet Tuesday evening and overnight. The heaviest snow totals will be above 7000 feet, where precipitation should fall as all snow.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 02:22:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW .Very gusty southwest winds combined with recent snowfall will create areas of blowing snow and low visibility across southern Campbell County and western parts of Weston County through today. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Sheep Range, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sheep Range; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet. Snowfall up to a foot is possible above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Spring Mountains and Sheep Range. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Highways 157, 158, and 159 will be impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be around 5000 to 6000 feet Tuesday morning as the precipitation begins, rise to 6500 feet during the day, then drop to 5000 feet Tuesday evening and eventually to 4000 feet overnight. The heaviest snow totals will be above 7000 feet, where precipitation should fall as all snow.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 13:22:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston .Gusty southwest winds combined with recent snowfall will create areas of blowing snow and low visibility across southern Campbell County and western parts of Weston County this afternoon. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

