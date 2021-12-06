Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sheep Range; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet. Snowfall up to a foot is possible above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Spring Mountains and Sheep Range. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Highways 157, 158, and 159 will be impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be around 5000 to 6000 feet Tuesday morning as the precipitation begins, rise to 6500 feet during the day, then drop to 5000 feet Tuesday evening and eventually to 4000 feet overnight. The heaviest snow totals will be above 7000 feet, where precipitation should fall as all snow.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO