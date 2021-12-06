Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 21:44:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
