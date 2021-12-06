Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 02:22:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW .Very gusty southwest winds combined with recent snowfall will create areas of blowing snow and low visibility across southern Campbell County and western parts of Weston County through today. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 23 HOURS AGO