Cumberland County, ME

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-06 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT...

alerts.weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
