China GDP to slow, will become inflation exporter, money managers say

By Thomson Reuters
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – China, widely seen as an exporter of disinflation for the past two decades, is likely to drive higher inflation...

AFP

China's debt-crippled Evergrande defaults: Fitch

Debt-crippled Chinese property giant Evergande has defaulted for the first time, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as authorities scrambled to avoid contagion throughout the world's second biggest economy. On Thursday, Fitch confirmed the company had defaulted for the first time on more than $1.2 billion worth of bond debt, as it downgraded the firm's status to a restricted default rating. 
China’s factory gate inflation slows in Nov

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory-gate inflation slowed in November, driven by a government crackdown on runaway commodity prices and an easing power crunch, amid Beijing’s efforts to bolster the faltering economy. The increase in the producer price index was slower than a 13.5% gain in October but...
Money Supply Growth Is Slowing—That Points to a Slowing Economy

According to the popular narrative, the role of the central bank is to navigate the economy along the so-called path of economic stability. By this way of thinking if various shocks cause the economy to deviate from this path, then it is the role of central bank policy makers to offset these shocks. This is done by means of suitable monetary policies. In line with this way of thinking to counter the shocks from covid-19, the US central bank, the Federal Reserve System, pumped a massive amount of money into the economy. This is depicted by the increase in the Fed’s balance sheet from $4.2 trillion in January 2020 to $8.5 trillion by October of this year—an increase of 102.7 percent. Because of this massive increase, the Austrian money supply (AMS) measure climbed from $5.28 trillion in January 2020 to $9.59 trillion by October 2021, an increase of 81.6 percent.
UK finance firms implement ‘challenging’ new COVID-19 rules

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s finance firms have began issuing an array of updated work from home guidance to staff after the government toughened up rules. But following stricter government COVID-19 guidance to work from home will be a “challenge” for accountants as they head for their busiest time of the year, auditor PwC said on Thursday.
The Independent

Asian markets mixed as investors wait for U.S. inflation

Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday as investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence the Federal Reserve s decision on when to roll back economic stimulus.Shanghai Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Tokyo and Sydney declined.Wall Street rose for a third day Wednesday as anxiety about the coronavirus's omicron variant eased.Traders were looking ahead to Friday's report of U.S. consumer inflation in November for indications of whether the Federal Reserve will feel more pressure to cool prices by rolling back stimulus that is boosting stock prices. Fed officials meet next week for the last time in 2021....
Macron says EU’s post-COVID economy needs new budget rules

PARIS (Reuters) – The European Union needs to rethink its budget framework and alter deficit rules to encourage post-pandemic investment and foster growth as the world seeks to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. The new rules must be more simple and transparent,...
Brazil’s Nubank valued at nearly $52 billion in NYSE debut

(Reuters) -Brazilian digital lender Nubank’s shares opened 25% above the offer price in their stock market debut on Thursday, giving the company a valuation of nearly $52 billion. The company’s stock opened at $11.25 per share, compared with the initial public offering price of $9 per share. The...
Analysis-Xi’s next term needs a new China portfolio, investors say

SYDNEY (Reuters) – For global banks and fund managers drawing up their 2022 China investment strategies, one factor occupies their minds but eludes valuation models: President Xi Jinping’s next five years in office. Having done away with term limits in 2018, China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong...
Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower

European and US stock markets dropped Thursday as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis. Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector.
RBI pegs GDP growth at 9.5%, inflation at 5.3% for 2021-22

Mumbai [India], December 8 (ANI): India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to grow by 9.5 per cent and consumer price inflation is projected to remain at 5.3 per cent in the current financial year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday. The economy is projected to expand...
US gains Asian influence as China loses it

The Asian power balance shifted towards the US last year reports Australian think tank the Lowry Institute. The annual index awards points for military capability and defence networks; economic, diplomatic and cultural influence; resilience; and future resources. The U.S. scored 82.2 points, up from 81.6 in 2020. China received 74.6...
