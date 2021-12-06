Analysts Initiate Coverage on Hertz (HTZ) With Mixed Ratings

Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on Friday, with the benchmark S&P 500 index closing at a new record peak as markets shrugged off the monthly CPI print showing the hottest inflation reading since 1982. This coming week is expected to be busier than usual with all eyes on Wednesday’s...
The Nasdaq 100 will have a new look on December 18 when Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) all make the jump to the highly-watched index as part of the annual reconstitution. Those six will replace CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW),...
You only need two things to build life-changing wealth: a diversified portfolio of high-quality stocks, and a long-term mindset. The easiest way to accomplish that is with an exchange traded fund (ETF), especially one that tracks the S&P 500. You benefit from instant diversification, and you don't have to spend time doing research.
DA Davidson analyst Matt Summerville initiates coverage on European Sustainable Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EUSG) with a Buy rating and a price target of $17.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on European Sustainable Group Acquisition Corp. click here. For more ratings news on European Sustainable Group Acquisition Corp. click here.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.47. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.8 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Marpai, Inc. (MRAI) click...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman reiterated an Overweight rating and $230.00 price target on Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) after the company reported strong Q4 results. The analyst believes the...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On December 2, 2021, the Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.34 per share, payable January 18, 2022 to shareholders of record on January 4, 2022. This is a 31% increase over the previous dividend of $0.26 per share paid on October 15, 2021.
Berenberg analyst Joshua Tilton downgraded Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) from Buy to Hold. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Mimecast Limited click here. For more ratings news on Mimecast Limited click here. Shares of Mimecast Limited closed at $79.23 yesterday.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. RH (NYSE: RH) reported Q3 EPS of $7.03, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $6.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.01 billion versus the consensus estimate of $985.18 million. GUIDANCE:. Now expect fiscal 2021...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ: CMTL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.4 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 18, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ownes & Minor (NYSE: OMI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0025 per share, or $0.01 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2021, to stockholders of record...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, or $0.88 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2022, to stockholders of record...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1875 per share, or $0.75 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021, with...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Abbott (NYSE: ABT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, or $1.88 annualized. This is a 4.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.45. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 13, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.4 percent.
Friday’s top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Altice USA, AppLovin, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Broadcom, Ciena, Cloudflare, Denison Mines, Diageo, Eli Lilly, Rio Tinto and Southwest Airlines.
Northland Capital Markets analyst Gus Richard raised the price target on Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) to $24.00 (from $20.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth initiates coverage on Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) with a Buy rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Today's IPO for SPAC Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FRBNU) (NASDAQ: FRBN) opened for trading at $10 after pricing ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Craig-Hallum analyst George Sutton upgraded Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Comments / 0