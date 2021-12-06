Analysts Initiate Coverage on Hertz (HTZ) With Mixed Ratings

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On December 2, 2021, the Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.34 per share, payable January 18, 2022 to shareholders of record on January 4, 2022. This is a 31% increase over the previous dividend of $0.26 per share paid on October 15, 2021.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO