Chester County, PA

Bottle Shops Offer Unique Array of Brews, and Chester County Has a Recommendable One

 6 days ago

Beer stores have the ability to offer beverages not ordinarily offered by other beverage retailers.Image via Steven Falk, Philadelphia Inquirer.

Pennsylvania’s complicated liquor laws may be an inhibitor to consumers. But it may also have given rise to a niche business: so-called bottle shops that often stock unusual and enticing beers. Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme uncapped a best-of list for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Bottle shops often include brands that may be new to purchasers. It also enables a mix-and-match approach to selections, allowing patrons to assemble their own six-packs. More, several offer seating and food, creating a unique opportunity for socializing.

The Foodery, at its Phoenixville location, made the list of the area’s best.

Customers can choose from Belgian, British, and German beers, as well as local brews. There’s also a small selection of Asian craft brews, plus a cooler dedicated to seasonal and special release options.

The Chester County location is more spacious than its Center City counterpart (on 10th Street), which sports a 1970s-corner-store vibe. It has been identified as Philly’s first craft bottle shop.

Across the area, The Foodery also has locations in Northern Liberties, Roxborough, and Chestnut Hill.

More on the area’s best bottle shops is in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

VISTA.Today

As Swanky, In-Person Events Return to Local Calendars, Malvern’s Posh Collections Sees Brisk Business

Posh Collections in downtown Malvern is recording the highest sales in its 14-year history, thanks to the pent-up demand, writes Caroline O’Halloran for SAVVY Main Line. As events such as weddings return to in-person attendance, shoppers’ needs for couture beyond jeans and sweats are rising as well. In response, they’re frequenting businesses like Posh Collections, enjoying not only the convenience but also the personal service.
MALVERN, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leadership: Jeane M. Vidoni, President & CEO of Penn Community Bank

Jeane Vidoni, the CEO of Penn Community Bank, spoke with VISTA Today about being born in Cleveland and growing up in Allentown; being inspired by the compassion and tolerance her father displayed as her mother suffered from an untreated mental illness; getting her license and a job on her 16th birthday, and working full-time at an advertising agency while going to college part-time.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Introduces New Interactive Map That Showcases Publicly Accessible Trails, Nature Preserves

The Chester County Planning Commission has released a new interactive map that showcases all of the county’s publicly accessible trails and nature preserves. The Trailfinder Map helps residents and visitors discover new trails — more than 550 miles of them — to explore in Chester County. Nearly 70 miles of trails are multi-use, allowing for pedestrian and bicycle use, and are ADA-accessible. The map does not include most trails within housing developments, or short, isolated segments of trails.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester-Based Commercial Realtor Sees Customers ‘Paying Record Pricing’ for Industrial Warehouse Space

The commercial real estate market for industrial warehouses, such as this Amazon storage site, is red hot across the Philadelphia region. While the regional office space market is currently outperforming expectations, the industrial warehouse space market is proving to be extremely strong. Gene Marks covered the view of West Chester-based Swope Lees Commercial Real Estate for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

‘It’s Still His Baby’: Founder’s Presence, Values Remain at the Heart of Exton-Based All-Fill’s Success

All-Fill founder Richard Edginton, right and inset, still visits the company's headquarters every week, almost 25 years since his retirementImages via All-Fill. Richard “Dick” Edginton, 91, may be a long time removed from the day he retired from All-Fill, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) that he founded in 1969 in Newtown Square, but he’s never far — both physically and spiritually — from its daily operations.
EXTON, PA
VISTA.Today

S&T Bank a Key Partner Behind the Growth of Independent Church and Its Schools in Downingtown

S&T Bank's Justin Manning, inset, closed Windsor Baptist Church's construction loan.Background image via Windsor Baptist Church. S&T Bank — which boasts a reputation of building relationships through reliability, performance, and long-standing trust as a community bank — is currently financing a community project with a growing church in Downingtown.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Longwood Gardens Awarded $550,000 to Expand Wastewater Treatment Plant

Longwood Gardens has been awarded $550,000 in state grant funding to help complete a comprehensive wastewater treatment plant expansion project. “Longwood is not only part of the fabric of Chester County, but recognized worldwide for its research, sustainability, educational outreach, and economic development,” said State Rep. Christina Sappey. “It’s important for the commonwealth to partner with forward-thinking organizations, so I’m very pleased they have received this funding.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

