Leave-in conditioners are the unsung heroes of the hair world. These multi-taskers are often a quick and easy way to reap the rewards of several products in one handy bottle, saving you time, effort and money. All it takes is a simple spray or dollop or product and off you go – what’s not to love?While it is true that the conditioner you use in the shower will do much of the heavy-lifting when it comes to hair hydration, a leave-in conditioner will provide an additional level of moisture, which can be a lifeline for dry hair. If you’ve had...

HAIR CARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO