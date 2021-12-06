ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 4

By Luke DeCock
Rock Hill Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new No. 1 for the third week in a row, and Purdue has certainly earned it with wins over Villanova, Florida State, Iowa and North Carolina, the latter more impressive now than it was a week ago. This was a difficult ballot. The pool of teams worthy of...

www.heraldonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

AP Top 25 poll: Where is Ohio State football in the Week 14 college rankings?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One week after reaching its highest perch of the season in the college rankings, Ohio State football tumbled five spots to No. 7 in the new AP Top 25 poll. Michigan’s 42-27 victory in The Game on Saturday vaulted it up four spots to No. 2. The Buckeyes now trail both their fierce rival and No. 3 Cincinnati. Both of those teams will play in conference championship games this weekend with playoff berths on the line.
OHIO STATE
wymt.com

AP Women’s Basketball Poll: Kentucky jumps four spots

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Maryland dropped six spots to eighth in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll after losing two games in a week that saw eight of the top 10 teams change places. UConn reclaimed the No. 2 spot after the Terrapins were blown out by NC State and Stanford. The Gamecocks remained a unanimous top choice garnering all 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. NC State moved into a tie with UConn, climbing from fifth. Stanford and Baylor round out the first five teams. South Florida made the biggest jump, going up five spots to No. 13.
KENTUCKY STATE
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State enters AP Basketball Top 25 poll, Michigan nearly falls out

The latest AP College Basketball Top 25 poll has been released and as you can see below, we have a new No. 1 team in the country following Duke‘s big win over Gonzaga. In addition, Michigan State is in the poll for the first time this season as they are No. 22, while Michigan nearly fell out as they are now No. 24.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
stateoftheu.com

Poll Watch: The AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll after Week 13 of College Football

Week 13 gave us one of the best rivalry weekends in recent years. We can also debate if it was the most exciting weekend of college football in 2021. It was a beautiful all-day marathon of College Football Playoff drama and poll destruction. As I said weeks ago, in the first seven years of the College Football Playoff, 4 teams took up 17 of the 28 potential slots— Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Ohio State. After the last 48 hours and next weekend, we may be without any of those teams for the playoffs this year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#Basketball Teams#Colorado State#Ballots#Ap#Purdue#Villanova#Texas Tech#Baylor#Gonzaga#Usc#Lsu#Byu
Sports Illustrated

Oregon Ducks Move Into Top 10 of Week 14 AP Poll

After a Pac-12 North-clinching victory over Oregon State on Saturday, the Oregon Ducks moved back into the top ten of the Associated Press poll, coming in at No. 10. Last week, the Ducks fell to No. 11 after a humilating loss at Utah. With the win over the Beavers, No....
OREGON STATE
kslsports.com

BYU Men’s Basketball Makes Climb Up AP Top 25 Poll, Women Enter Rankings

PROVO, Utah – Life is good for BYU basketball right now. Both of the undefeated men’s and women’s teams are ranked in the latest AP Top 25. The BYU men were ranked last week at No. 18. However, after a perfect mark against Texas Southern and a road victory against rival Utah, the pollsters showed more love to BYU this week, jumping Mark Pope’s squad six spots to No. 12 in the week four rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

AP Poll Week 14: 6 SEC teams ranked in Top 25

2021 Rankings Presented by — TheAP Poll has been released following the end of Rivalry Week, and there were some big changes. Ohio State dropped from No. 2 to No. 7 after losing to Michigan. Michigan jumped all the way to No. 2. Georgia remains steadfast at No. 1 after...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
i70sports.com

CHBC Ranked in Season’s First AP 1A Girls Basketball Poll

The first Associated Press girls basketball polls of the season are now out and the Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Lady Bobcats at 6-0 on the season have found themselves ranked in the Top 10. In the Class 1A poll, CHBC garnered 16 points to put them in the #8 spot, two points behind #7 Abingdon (4-1) and a point ahead of #9 Stockton (4-1). Brimfield (6-0) garnered the #1 spot followed by Shiloh (7-1), Aurora Christian (1-0), Mendon Unity (6-0), Havana (5-0) and River Ridge (6-0) rounding out the top 6 spots and Okawville in the #10 spot for this week. Metro East area team Father McGivney was one of six other teams receiving votes (3) but did not crack the top 10.
BASKETBALL
wdrb.com

BOZICH | My weekly AP Top 25 college basketball poll ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Sources said that somebody wrote Gonzaga was unquestionably the best men’s college basketball team in the country. That unquestionably seemed like a premature thing to say less than three weeks into the season, and I’m guessing that Mike Krzyzewski thought so, too, because his Duke team was unquestionably three points better than the Zags Friday night in Las Vegas.
LOUISVILLE, KY
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball jumps back into AP Poll at No. 21

Beating the No. 1 (now-No. 3) team in the country probably would’ve been enough to get back into the AP Top-25 after two weeks out of it. But just to be safe, the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes went on the road last night and beat Penn State as well, 76-64. With those two victories under their belt, Ohio State (6-2, 1-0) made the jump from “also receiving votes” to No. 21 in the AP Poll this week, just behind No. 20 Florida and in front of No. 22 Wisconsin, who they will see this weekend.
OHIO STATE
BamaCentral

Alabama Back on Top of AP Poll

AP Top 25 - Week 15. 1. Alabama (12-1), 1,535 (50) 2. Michigan (12-1), 1,480 (9) 4. Cincinnati (13-0), 1,404 (3) 1. Alabama (12-1) 823 (44) 2. Michigan (12-1) 780, (7) 4. Cincinnati (13-0) 692 (1) 5. Notre Dame (11-1) 602. 6. Baylor (11-2) 553. 7. Ohio State (10-2) 519.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy