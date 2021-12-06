Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 4

Beating the No. 1 (now-No. 3) team in the country probably would’ve been enough to get back into the AP Top-25 after two weeks out of it. But just to be safe, the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes went on the road last night and beat Penn State as well, 76-64. With those two victories under their belt, Ohio State (6-2, 1-0) made the jump from “also receiving votes” to No. 21 in the AP Poll this week, just behind No. 20 Florida and in front of No. 22 Wisconsin, who they will see this weekend.

OHIO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO