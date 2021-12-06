Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 4

The first Associated Press girls basketball polls of the season are now out and the Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Lady Bobcats at 6-0 on the season have found themselves ranked in the Top 10. In the Class 1A poll, CHBC garnered 16 points to put them in the #8 spot, two points behind #7 Abingdon (4-1) and a point ahead of #9 Stockton (4-1). Brimfield (6-0) garnered the #1 spot followed by Shiloh (7-1), Aurora Christian (1-0), Mendon Unity (6-0), Havana (5-0) and River Ridge (6-0) rounding out the top 6 spots and Okawville in the #10 spot for this week. Metro East area team Father McGivney was one of six other teams receiving votes (3) but did not crack the top 10.
