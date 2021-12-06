Raw video: Man dies after pickup truck crashes into tree, splits in half

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran anchor Chris Wallace has left Fox News after 18 years for CNN, dealing a significant blow to Fox’s news operation at a time that it has been overshadowed by the network’s opinion side. Wallace delivered the surprising news that he was leaving...
NEW YORK — Bryce Young didn't just meet the standard set by the star quarterbacks who preceded him at Alabama, he exceeded it and gave the Crimson Tide a rare Heisman back-to-back. Young became the first Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, making Alabama the...
Sixty years after her father became the first American in space, Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of Mercury astronaut Alan Shepard, rocketed out of the lower atmosphere Saturday, joining ABC TV personality Michael Strahan and four others for a thrilling 10-minute climb to space and back. Strapped into Blue Origin's New...
Desperate search and rescue efforts continued Sunday morning as the extent of the damage from a catastrophic series of tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and other states became clear. At least 29 people died after devastating twisters destroyed a candle factory in Kentucky, battered a nursing home in Arkansas, levelled...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he plans to use the same tactic as Texas' abortion law to target assault rifle sales after the Supreme Court declined to block enforcement of the law. Newsom said in a statement Saturday that he has directed his staff to collaborate with the Legislature and...
Anne Rice, the novelist whose lush, best-selling gothic tales, including "Interview With a Vampire," reinvented the blood-drinking immortals as tragic antiheroes, has died. She was 80. Rice died late Saturday due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page. "As...
Vicente Fernández, the iconic Mexican singer, actor and film producer whose mighty baritone voice helped elevate mariachi music to an art form died, early Sunday morning at a hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico. He was 81 years old. According to statements posted by his medical team on his official Instagram...
An appeals court ruling this week that dealt another blow to former President Trump 's efforts to shield White House records from the House Jan. 6 select committee has laid the groundwork for a Supreme Court test on the former president's authority to invoke executive privilege. Trump is likely to...
WASHINGTON — Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has refused to comply with a congressional subpoena for documents issued by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, according to a letter from Navarro released by the panel. In his refusal, Navarro cited a "direct order" from former President...
At least two people died and many are feared trapped after a "very severe weather event" destroyed part of an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois, on Friday evening, the town's police chief said. “A good portion of the southern point of the building was destroyed," Chief Mike Fillback told...
Comments / 0