Henry County athletes earned three of the top five individual awards on the All-Region 5-AAAA Football Team, voted on by the region’s coaches. Luella defensive lineman Isaiah Mitchell was the Defensive Player of the Year, and teammate Garrison Rippa, a kicker and punter, was selected as the Special Teams Player of the Year. Mitchell and Rippa are both seniors.

