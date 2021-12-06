Artist who sheltered parents of accused school shooter ‘hadn’t heard anything about charges,’ attorney says

DENVER (CBS4) – Tameka Dudley and Joshua Hamm pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the shooting death of Mark Outman nearly one year ago. Outman, 64, was shot and killed during a home burglary on Dec. 28, 2020. (credit: CBS) Dudley, 45, and Hamm, 39, both pleaded guilty in Outman’s death. As part of the plea agreement, two cases were dismissed. Dudley also pleaded guilty to burglary in a third case and stipulated to a 12-year prison sentence. For Outman’s death in the 900 block of Monaco Street, Dudley was sentenced to 48 years in the Department of Corrections. The two sentences will run concurrently. Tameka Dudley (credit: CBS) Hamm is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 14, 2022. Joshua Hamm (credit: Denver Police Department) On the day that Outman was killed, the suspects posed as utility workers and wore reflective vests and hard hats in their robbery attempt. Another victim, a woman, was also shot at the home and critically injured. (credit: CBS) A third suspect, Larry Hamm, 47, was shot and killed by Denver police officers. Those officers were cleared of any wrongdoing by Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.

