Public Safety

Artist who sheltered parents of accused school shooter ‘hadn’t heard anything about charges,’ attorney says

By The Detroit News
Mercury News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn attorney for the artist linked to an Oxford Township couple whose son is charged in the shooting deaths of classmates said Sunday his client was only trying to provide a place for friends who said they had received death threats. Clarence Dass described Andrzej Sikora, a 65-year-old artist...

www.mercurynews.com

