Holiday shopping for the WFMY News 2 crew

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Toyota is calling North Carolina home for its first North American battery plant. It's expected to bring a big jobs boost and money to the Triad. The plant will make lithium-ion batteries for 200,000 cars with plans to eventually make more than 1.2 million battery packs per year. Toyota will invest $1.29 billion at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite - a 1,800-acre piece of land that sits on the county border. Officials said the jobs are expected to have an average yearly salary of $62,000. Randolph County's overall average annual wage is currently just under $38,000.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO