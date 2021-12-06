ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Liming and phosphorus increase cassava yields

By American Society of Agronomy
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCassava is a vital source of calories for close to a billion people across the world. The plant is a woody, perennial shrub with edible roots. Cassava roots are rich in carbohydrates, potassium, calcium, vitamins B and C, and essential minerals. Cassava plants can grow in relatively poor soils and in...

phys.org

Phys.org

Study shows how waste can be converted into materials for advanced industries

Between 118 and 138 million tons of organic waste are generated annually worldwide, with waste from the food production and distribution chain accounting for 100 million tons of the total. Only about 25% of all this biowaste is collected and recycled. The other 75% is simply thrown away, representing a huge loss of potential resources and major damage to the environment.
AGRICULTURE
chambanasun.com

Tanzania field trial finds soil testing and subsidies can increase fertilizer use and maize yields

University of Illinois College of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Sciences issued the following announcement on Dec. 1. The right mineral fertilizers applied appropriately can alleviate nutrient deficiencies in soils and increase crop yields, but most small-scale farmers in Sub-Saharan Africa do not have their soils tested to reveal these deficiencies.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

How increasing the yield potential depends on the row-type in barley

Agriculture is the major player in contributing to global food security. Increasing our crop productivity is currently a challenging task due to the limitations of climatic change and decreasing of agricultural land. Sustainable agriculture has been considered an excellent solution for the prevailing and future environmental conditions. To contribute to sustainable agriculture by improving crop productivity, we need precise information about these crops. Knowledge about the interactions of different yield components is of great importance for the best possible exploitation of yield potential. In barley, it is particularly important to increase the number of grains per spike. However, which factors play a role in this and what differences there are between different barley row-types has hardly been researched so far.
AGRICULTURE
Newswise

A conservation incentive yields increase of protected Atlantic Rainforest areas, but with limited results

Newswise — A study by the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil investigated a fiscal transfer mechanism whereby states transfer part of their sales tax revenue to municipalities in exchange for the creation of environmental conservation units. The mechanism is known as ICMS-E. ICMS is state-collected sales tax, and the “E” stands for ecological.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Farmer reports variable crop yields

A Southeastern South Dakota farmer says yields were variable because of a late-season storm that damaged some of his corn. Kevin Scott, president of the American Soybean Association, says they had about 500 acres of downed corn this fall. “It took longer to harvest, and it did hurt the yields...
AGRICULTURE
ambcrypto.com

BUSDMatrix: Making yield farming easier

Yield farming is the process of taking an initial investment to gain a yield or interest. What is interesting is that you can grow that percentage of your initial investment without adding new money. The growth in initial supply occurs through the power of leverage and borrowing. Yield farming is...
AGRICULTURE
