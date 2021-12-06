ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack in the Box is buying rival Del Taco

By Bloomberg
OCRegister
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack in the Box Inc. agreed to buy Del Taco Restaurants Inc., marrying the offbeat chain with a fast-food competitor also popular with late-night diners. The burger restaurant will pay $12.51 a share in cash for Del Taco, a...

Jack in the Box gains after Deutsche Bank sees growth track through Del Taco

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) tracks higher in early trading after Deutsche Bank upgrades the restaurant stock to a Buy rating from Hold. Analyst Brian Mullern: "While it is a very distant second to Taco Bell, it is second in an attractive QSR category nonetheless; and we note that stand alone TACO has previously communicated to investors a plan to achieve ~5% net unit growth in its Fiscal 2023, which we bring up only to make the point that its strategy is already similar to JACK in this very important way. While the share price reaction today was negative today (down ~4.1% upon close, and more than that earlier in the day), we like this deal for JACK and are supporters of both the financial and strategic decision, and we like the strategic angle in particular."
Jack in the Box is expected to see some EPS accretion benefits from Del Taco deal

Cowen says it has mixed emotions on the big M&A move by Jack in the Box (JACK -3.4%) to acquire Del Taco Restaurants (TACO +65.9%). Analyst Andrew Charles: "We would have preferred to see the company lever up to buyback stock and invest behind targets to reach 4% net restaurant development by 2025, and keep management's attention singularly focused on the Jack brand. However, we are keeping an open mind given expectations for mid-single digit EPS accretion in fiscal 2022, and a stronger degree of EPS accretion in fiscal 2023."
