New Study Names Chester County Hospital One of the Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals

Image via Chester County Hospital.

Chester County Hospital has been named as one of the nation’s top-performing hospitals by Fortune and IBM Watson Health.

The annual Fortune/IBM 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study spotlights leading short-term, acute care, non-federal U.S. hospitals that treat a broad spectrum of cardiology patients. The study is designed to identify impartial, actionable, and attainable benchmarks for hospital and clinical leaders as they work to raise their own organizations’ standards of performance in cardiac care.

“Chester County Hospital is dedicated to providing advanced cardiovascular care to our community,” said Dr. W. Clay Warnick, Medical Director of Cardiovascular Services. “Our procedures are rooted in quality, efficiency, and positive patient experiences. We pride ourselves on giving compassion and support along the continuum of care to yield the best possible outcomes.”

“This recognition is a testament to our cardiovascular teams, their unparalleled expertise, and the cutting-edge treatments and procedures they provide,” said Michael Duncan, Chester County Hospital’s CEO. “It is an honor to have their patient-centered and high-quality care recognized by Fortune and IBM Watson Health.”

The Penn Heart and Vascular Center at Chester County Hospital provides access to a range of interventional and surgical options not commonly found in a community-based setting. Chester County Hospital’s large, state-of-the-art hybrid surgical suite and integrated team of local and city-based surgeons and interventional cardiologists work together to perform advanced heart operations and catheter-based procedures close to home.

This year’s study included 951 U.S. hospitals with cardiovascular service lines. Compared to similar cardiovascular hospitals, this year’s winning hospitals had better results on indicators intended to measure clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, financial performance, and patient experience.

Based on the methodology used by Watson Health, the study concludes that if all U.S. hospitals’ cardiovascular service lines performed at the level of these study winners, some 6,400 additional lives and roughly $1.4 billion could be saved, and 5,000 additional bypass and angioplasty patients could be complication-free.

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the hospitals recognized on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals list are providing quality care in one of the most critical areas,” said Ekta Punwani of IBM Watson Health. “Hospitals are constantly working to improve clinical and operational performance, and the exceptional organizations on this list demonstrate the standard for top-performing cardiac care. Their benchmarks serve as a real-world checkpoint for cardiovascular care across the U.S.”