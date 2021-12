It is hard to believe that Christmas is only a little over two weeks away. For those of you who are still in the process of buying and wrapping gifts, it’s getting close to crunch time! Most weekends in December are occupied by people doing shopping or attending holiday parties. Whether you’re attending an ugly Christmas Sweater party or heading to the mall this weekend, you’ll need to prepare for some wet weather. More on that in a moment.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO