Body found in San Gabriel River identified
MILAM COUNTY, Texas – A body found in the San Gabriel River in Milam County has been identified.
The body was identified as 55-year-old Christi Warwick Coufal, of Cameron.
Next of kin has been notified.
The Milam County Sheriff’s Office received a report Sunday morning about a missing person, and an investigation was underway. The Sheriff’s Office later received a report of a body found 15 miles away in the
Authorities said this case is being investigated as a a homicide, unless evidence determines another outcome.
