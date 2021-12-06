ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milam County, TX

Body found in San Gabriel River identified

By FOX44
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jtv9k_0dFGBtNL00

MILAM COUNTY, Texas – A body found in the San Gabriel River in Milam County has been identified.

The body was identified as 55-year-old Christi Warwick Coufal, of Cameron.

Next of kin has been notified.

The Milam County Sheriff’s Office received a report Sunday morning about a missing person, and an investigation was underway. The Sheriff’s Office later received a report of a body found 15 miles away in the

Authorities said this case is being investigated as a a homicide, unless evidence determines another outcome.

Source: Milam County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LFR battles early morning structure fire

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of 30th Street just after 1:30 a.m. Friday. No injuries were reported as of Friday morning. EverythingLubbock.com has reached out for more information. The cause of the fire was not yet known. Authorities said it was under investigation. This is a […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Two arrested in Teague drug bust

TEAGUE, Texas – Two people have been arrested in a Freestone County drug bust. The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday night at the Freestone Trailer Park in Teague. The search warrant yielded approximately 39 grams of cocaine, eleven grams of crack cocaine, 140 grams of MDMA (ecstasy), marijuana, and prescription […]
TEAGUE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Milam County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Cameron, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Milam County, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#The Sheriff S Office#Authorities#Milam County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy