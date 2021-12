Square Enix released a new character trailer for the Studio Artdink-developed tactical RPG, Triangle Strategy coming to Nintendo Switch on March 4, 2022. The trailer introduces Roland Glenbrook (CV. Yuichi Nakamura), who is one of the main protagonists of this new adventure. Further, players get to see additional character interactions and systems within the upcoming anticipated JRPG. Currently, only the Japanese version of the trailer is available, but the English version will surely release soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO