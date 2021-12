One Hand Clapping is an adventure puzzle game developed by Handy Games. Originally, the game began as a demo for University of Southern California, but has been carried through to be released on Steam, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and now iOS and Android. The announcement was made on the developer’s social media pages. Along with the announcement of the official release date for December 14th, it was also revealed that a mobile version would be available for iOS and Android devices.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO