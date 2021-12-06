ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Fans of Retro Clothing and Accessories Feel at Home at This Vintage Boutique in West Chester

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rbfDs_0dFGBFVd00
Image via Malena’s Vintage Boutique

Malena’s Vintage Boutique in West Chester offers a trip back in time with its extensive collection of vintage clothing and accessories, writes Vittoria Woodill for CBS Philly.

The store has proven to be a perfect place not just for fans of retro attire, but also for those who want to see or are looking for that one-of-a-kind item for a special occasion.

“We get people who are 16 years old who are going to prom looking to be a little different, people in 40s and 50s that want to find a nostalgic piece, people in 60s have collected certain jewelry for the last 30 years,” said owner Malena Martinez. “So it is fun for us, too, to get all different age groups coming in.”

The shop specializes in items from the 1880s through the 1980s. There are plenty of designer labels, but there are also options ranging from premium to just a few dollars.

The store opened 18 years ago, but the owner started her collection of vintage clothing when she was a young girl.

“I just loved the romance of vintage,” said Martinez.

Read more about Malena’s Vintage Boutique at CBS Philly.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
West Chester, PA
Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
City
West Chester, PA
VISTA.Today

Unique Local Bottle Shop Offers Vast Array of Craft Brews

The Foodery's vast beer selection in Phoenixville.Image via Staff Photographer David Swanson, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Pennsylvania’s complicated liquor laws may be an inhibitor to consumers. But it may also have given rise to a niche business: so-called bottle shops that often stock unusual and enticing beers. Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme uncapped a best-of list for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Why the Holiday Time is the Best Time To Network

Why is holiday time the best time to network? Whether unemployed, self-employed, or employed, there are many reasons, so put some jingle in your mingle!. Holiday time is a perfect time to touch base with folks either in person or online, whether you reach out to meet someone new or build deeper relationships with people in your network.
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retro Clothing#Vintage Clothing#A Perfect Place#Vintage Boutique Malena#Cbs Philly
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy