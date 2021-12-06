Fans of Retro Clothing and Accessories Feel at Home at This Vintage Boutique in West Chester

Image via Malena’s Vintage Boutique

Malena’s Vintage Boutique in West Chester offers a trip back in time with its extensive collection of vintage clothing and accessories, writes Vittoria Woodill for CBS Philly.

The store has proven to be a perfect place not just for fans of retro attire, but also for those who want to see or are looking for that one-of-a-kind item for a special occasion.

“We get people who are 16 years old who are going to prom looking to be a little different, people in 40s and 50s that want to find a nostalgic piece, people in 60s have collected certain jewelry for the last 30 years,” said owner Malena Martinez. “So it is fun for us, too, to get all different age groups coming in.”

The shop specializes in items from the 1880s through the 1980s. There are plenty of designer labels, but there are also options ranging from premium to just a few dollars.

The store opened 18 years ago, but the owner started her collection of vintage clothing when she was a young girl.

“I just loved the romance of vintage,” said Martinez.