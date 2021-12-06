ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Return To Hogwarts Teaser Offers First Look At Harry Potter Reunion Special

By Ben Travis
Empire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraditionally, the day the Hogwarts Express leaves Platform 9 3/4 at King’s Cross is meant to be 1 September – but on New Year’s Day, it’ll be chugging all the way up to the castle for one special reason. And we mean special – as in, a TV special, titled Harry...

