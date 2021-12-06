ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aljamain Sterling reveals key to shutting down Jose Aldo in potential UFC title fight

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Aljamain Sterling has a UFC bantamweight title unification bout with Petr Yan to deal with, but the champion sees Jose Aldo creeping toward a title shot, as well.

Aldo (31-7 MMA, 13-6 UFC) took another step toward securing a second shot at 135-pound gold on Saturday, when he beat up Rob Font (19-5 MMA, 9-4 UFC) for a unanimous decision win at UFC on ESPN 31, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The Brazilian has won three fights in a row, and while he said he would like a title shot, he understands the realities of the division and instead pitched a matchup with T.J. Dillashaw.

If that fight happens, it would be a definitive No. 1 contender match. The winner would be perfectly positioned to fight the winner of Sterling (20-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) vs. Yan (16-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC). The reigning champ was cageside to see Aldo compete from up close, and he couldn’t leave anything but impressed.

“I thought it was a phenomenal performance,” Sterling said during the UFC on ESPN 31 post-fight show. “Compared to what he did against Petr Yan, this was night and day. I think he’s still getting better, still proving that he’s one of the top dogs in this division, and I’m super excited because this division is really hot right now.”

Font had a good start to the opening round against Aldo at UFC on ESPN 31, but then a big punch late in the round turned the tide, and it was never reversed all the way back. Sterling thinks Font made some tactical mistakes, and although Aldo is clearly a tough customer, Sterling sees a tried-and-true way of beating him.

“I think you’ve just got to stay in his face the whole time; that’s my personal opinion,” Sterling said. “When he started taking Rob Font down, he was a fish out on land, so to speak. … He’s a black belt. He’s a legend. He’s done what he’s done in the history books for a reason, but I do believe I have the tools to beat every one of these guys in the bantamweight division.”

Whether Sterling and Aldo ever link up inside the octagon remains to be seen. Sterling is keeping his focus on immediate business, though, and he said he’s waiting on a call to lock in the rematch with Yan.

“We’ve got a lot of unsettled business,” Sterling said. “I can’t wait to just shut that guy up for good.”

