New York City Announces ‘First-in-the-Nation’ Vaccine Mandate for Private Businesses

An anti-lockdown state senator in Washington told his colleagues he got COVID three weeks ago—and he hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Sen. Doug Ericksen, a Republican from Ferndale, was last known to be at a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, hospital for treatment after he tested positive for COVID in El Salvador. But since then, he has not answered any phone calls and the state Senate has heard nothing. The Bellingham Herald tried to track him down and came up empty handed. A colleague said on Nov. 19 that Ericksen was in stable condition at a Fort Lauderdale hospital but he’s no longer a listed patient at any large Fort Lauderdale hospitals, the outlet reported. Other colleagues said they had no information to offer. “I really don’t have any information. It’s all going through the family now,” a legislative assistant for Ericksen said.

