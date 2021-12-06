ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City Announces ‘First-in-the-Nation’ Vaccine Mandate for Private Businesses

By Danika Fears
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday announced a vaccine mandate for all private businesses in New York City, starting Dec. 27. “Omicron is here, and it looks like it’s very...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

NYC Mayor-Elect Cans Fundraisers After Daily Beast Report on ‘Toxic’ PR Exec

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams has canceled a handful of fundraisers after a Daily Beast story linked him to Ronn Torossian, a Trump-connected public relations exec who has represented a wide array of controversial figures, including the Turkish president, chef Paula Dean, and recently ousted CNN host Chris Cuomo. Torossian was set to co-host an Adams fundraiser on Monday but a spokesperson told The New York Times: “We canceled 10 planned fund-raisers for December because the transition’s fund-raising effort in November was extremely successful, bringing in enough donations to pay for both the inauguration and staff to help prepare the mayor-elect’s administration to hit the ground running on Day 1.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Tish James Suspends Bid for New York Governor

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suspending her run for governor, she announced in a statement on Thursday. James, whose office is currently investigating the Trump Organization for alleged tax fraud, said, “I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general. There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job.” The 62-year-old James is New York’s first Black attorney general, as well as the first female AG in the state’s history. Her surprise decision not to challenge Gov. Kathy Hochul, who stepped into the role when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace over sexual harassment claims, comes just six weeks after James threw her hat into the ring as a candidate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Lockdown Washington State Senator Is Missing After Getting COVID

An anti-lockdown state senator in Washington told his colleagues he got COVID three weeks ago—and he hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Sen. Doug Ericksen, a Republican from Ferndale, was last known to be at a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, hospital for treatment after he tested positive for COVID in El Salvador. But since then, he has not answered any phone calls and the state Senate has heard nothing. The Bellingham Herald tried to track him down and came up empty handed. A colleague said on Nov. 19 that Ericksen was in stable condition at a Fort Lauderdale hospital but he’s no longer a listed patient at any large Fort Lauderdale hospitals, the outlet reported. Other colleagues said they had no information to offer. “I really don’t have any information. It’s all going through the family now,” a legislative assistant for Ericksen said.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Nearly 50,000 People Protest Austria’s Vaccine Mandate

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Vienna on Saturday to protest Austria’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Austria, with about 68 percent of its population vaccinated, is the first European nation to implement such a measure; those who have not yet been vaccinated are subject to home confinement orders. As reported by Al Jazeera, about 44,000 demonstrators turned out to argue the vaccination mandate is a threat to democracy, with signs reading, among other things, “no to vaccine fascism.”
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
TheDailyBeast

Why Is NYC Mayor Eric Adams Glued to This ‘Toxic’ PR Guru?

New York’s mayor-elect, Eric Adams, will have to navigate a number of problems when he is sworn in on Jan. 1, including the city’s crime rate and COVID recovery efforts, but an issue that has privately concerned some advisers is his relationship with a controversial Trump-connected PR executive who has inserted himself into the ex-cop’s inner circle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Meet the Election Vigilantes Heading for Your Doorstep

Election vigilantes are knocking on doors, filming homeowners, and interrogating them on their 2020 votes. But at least some of these pro-Trump groups say they’ve started screening out volunteers with “pedophilic leanings.”. More than a year after Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss, his diehard fans remain convinced that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Rioter Bizarrely Claims Yale Secret Society Pushed Him to Storm the Capitol

One rioter has a novel reason for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6: a Yale University secret society made him do it. Allen Hostetter, an alleged member of the “Three Percenters,” told a federal court Monday that the Yale secret society “Skull and Bones” works for the government and ordered him to raid the building that day. According to Hostetter, the group worked in tandem with the government and secret Christian denominations to entice him to join the raid, resulting in him “literally being walked up the steps of the U.S. Capitol led by said agents or operatives” in a false flag operation. Hostetter is not the first to claim the riot was a false flag operation—Tucker Carlson propagated the same theory in his Patriot Purge documentary on Fox News.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
TheDailyBeast

Buffalo Starbucks Becomes First to Unionize in Company’s History

Workers at a Starbucks store in Buffalo, New York have voted to become the first in the company’s history to form a union. The Elmwood Avenue store’s employees passed the union vote 19-8. Another Buffalo store nearby voted against unionizing, while the votes at a third location were expected to be counted later on Thursday. Starbucks executives have spent more than three months combating the union drive in the Buffalo area, traveling to the city personally to hear employees air grievances like burnout and insufficient training. The company also announced wage increases in October and “packed” some stores with additional employees in what critics called a calculated move to decrease support for unionization. Starbucks, which employs roughly 235,000 people at 9,000 stores, has previously fought off unionization drives in New York City in the 2000s, and more recently in Philadelphia in 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy