Nintendo Switch has dominated the boxed game sales in the UK during this Black Friday. As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, last week’s top-10 retail sales chart consisted of 5 Nintendo Switch games with the other 5 on the list being multiplatform titles. 2017’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe once again took the first spot on the list following a 567% jump in sales. To date, more than 2 million copies of the title have been sold in the UK. FIFA22 took the 2nd spot on the list, followed by the Switch version of Minecraft (up from 12). Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy also benefited from Black Friday deals, making a jump from the 17th spot to the fifth – a 419% sales jump.

FIFA ・ 10 DAYS AGO