Buying Cars

2022 Honda Passport Arrives With Competitive Pricing

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
 6 days ago
Back in September, Honda revealed the rugged TrailSport version of the Passport SUV. Designed to be an adventure-friendly family car, the latest iteration of the Honda Passport is sure to be a sales success - at least, it will be if its pricing follows that of the remarkably affordable 2020 version....

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

