West Chester Checks All the Boxes as Best College Town in Pennsylvania for 2021

Image via Hally Everett, West Chester University.

West Chester, the home of West Chester University, sits atop the list of the 10 Best College Towns in Pennsylvania for 2021, according to HomeSnacks, a website that uses data, analytics, and a sense of humor to determine quality of life for places across the nation.

HomeSnacks looked for towns that are fun, walkable, and offer plenty of activities while being affordable and safe at the same time.

West Chester fit these categories well, thus placing the borough atop the list.

Undergraduate students comprise 51.9 percent of West Chester’s population of 19,888.

With a median rent of $1,218, though, West Chester is one of the more expensive college towns in Pennsylvania.