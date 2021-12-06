ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adicet soars on early responses to gamma delta CAR-T therapy

By Nick Paul Taylor
FierceBiotech
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdicet Bio has laid down a marker for the nascent gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy space, reporting its off-the-shelf candidate ADI-001 triggered responses in a small clinical trial of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) patients. Shares in Adicet jumped 45% to above $14 in premarket trading. The potential for gamma...

