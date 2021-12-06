ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas prices drop by a lot in parts of northern New England

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Gas prices fell in northern New England over the past week after weeks of speculation that a price drop was coming.

Prices in Maine fell 2.9 cents per gallon over the past week, according to GasBuddy, which surveys stations. The price in the state was down to $3.43 per gallon, the organization said Monday.

Prices in New Hampshire went down 3 cents, to $3.32. In Vermont, prices fell 4.2 cents to land at $3.39. Prices fell even more in the Burlington area, where they dropped 10.6 cents to $3.37.

The national average was $3.34 per gallon. That was a decrease of 5.3 cents.

Anxiety over the omicron variant of COVID-19 and reductions in fuel consumption drove the price drop, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Why Gas Prices Have Dropped and Where They Could Be in 2022

In Nov. 2021, gasoline prices in the U.S. surged to a seven-year high, but they have since come down. Why have gas prices dropped, and will they fall even further?. High gas prices were impacting the monthly budgets of low and middle-income families and worrying policymakers as the prices fueled inflation, which is near multidecade highs. Whereas the Fed had long maintained that inflation was “transitory,” chair Jerome Powell believes that's no longer the case.
TRAFFIC
Fortune

Gas prices expected to drop 38 cents by year-end

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Gas prices, which have been at startling high levels for much of the summer and fall, are finally pulling back—and government forecasts predict they’ll fall as much as 38 cents per gallon by January.
TRAFFIC
thebossmagazine.com

Gas Prices Will Keep Falling

EIA says national average will soon hit $3 a gallon. Gas prices are on the way down, hitting a seven-week low with a national average of $3.34 per gallon Wednesday. The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts even lower prices to see out the year and into 2022. The administration’s projections say gas prices will $3.13 in December and $3.01 in January, with an average below $3 for the duration of 2022.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Gas prices nationwide likely to drop even further, expert says

Prices at the gas pump have dipped once again, and they're likely to drop even more, according to an industry expert. Currently, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. is $3.347, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told FOX Business. On Sunday,...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
Click10.com

Gas prices are about to drop, experts say

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Your wallet is about to get a little bit of a break this holiday season. Experts say gas prices are primed to decline after weeks of expensive fill-ups. It comes as crude oil prices have rapidly dropped. The bad news is that that’s in part because...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
wsvaonline.com

Local gas prices drop

Another couple cents have come off the price of gas here in Virginia. GasBuddy reports that over the last week, Virginia’s average price for a gallon of regular has fallen about 3-cents to $3.22/g. That means we’re now eight cents below last month and a $1.14/g higher than this time last year.
TRAFFIC
money.com

Gas Prices Will Soon Drop Below $3 a Gallon: Government Forecast

Relief is finally on the way for drivers who are sick of rising gas prices. This year's surge in prices at the pump appears to have finally come to an end, and a new government report predicts that gas prices will dip well below $3 in the new year. The...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Drop#New England#Ap
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Gas Prices Dropping

Gas prices are on the decline in Wisconsin. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular unleaded is three dollars and four cents per gallon. That’s down over five cents from last week and down over ten cents from last month. The average price in Madison is $3.01 a gallon,...
WISCONSIN STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Gas Buddy: New COVID Variant Could Drop Gas Prices

UNDATED -- Minnesota gas prices have fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week. We're averaging $3.15 according to Gas Buddy. Gas prices in Minnesota are 0.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.20 higher than a year ago. The national average has fallen 3.4...
TRAFFIC
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria gas prices see small drop following Thanksgiving holiday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices have fallen slightly in Peoria just after Thanksgiving, averaging $3.51 per gallon, and a gas expert said the uncertainty around the latest COVID variant is expected to push gas prices lower. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
MIX 106

Idaho Gas Prices Refuse to Drop

Despite the president's call to release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Oil Reserve and the cost of oil dropping ten dollars a barrel, Idaho's pain at the pump continues. AAA reports in a recent release that the average Idahoan paid $3.68 per gallon last week. A drop of a penny from a week ago.
IDAHO STATE
The Holland Sentinel

Michigan gas prices drop 3 cents

Gasoline prices in Michigan dropped 3 cents per gallon in the past week and were averaging $3.32 per gallon Monday, Nov. 29, according to AAA’s daily survey of more than 4,000 gas stations in Michigan. Motorists are paying an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline —...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gas prices drop more than 4 cents

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Drivers in the Columbus area are seeing lower gas prices.   According to GasBuddy, the price of gasoline in the Columbus area has dropped 4.3 cents compared to last week, to an average of $3.17 a gallon.   Gas prices in the area are unchanged from a month ago and $1.21 higher than a year ago.   […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Denton Record-Chronicle

Drop in demand, crude oil prices leads to sliding gas prices

Declining demand and falling crude prices are fueling drops in pump prices, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 2-cent dip in the statewide average gas price, to $2.97 a gallon. That price is still $1.13 more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price also dropped 2 cents on the week, to $3.38 a gallon — $1.22 more per gallon than during the first week of December in 2020.
DENTON, TX
k105.com

Kentucky Gas Prices Fall; Crude Prices Drop Over the Weekend

Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are four cents lower this week at $2.997, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average $2.997. Average price during the week of November 22, 2021 $3.032. Average price during the week of November 30, 2020...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

681K+
Followers
360K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy