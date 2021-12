This week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock pick Visa. Bitcoin (BTC) took a dive towards the end of last week, but has largely stabilized this week. After trading around $57,000 December 2, BTC tanked on December 3, reaching as low as $44,000 on December 4. Recovering by December 5, BTC then hit resistance at $50,000, sinking below $48,000 by December 6. Despite rising above $50,000 on December 7, BTC has fallen again and is now trading around $48,000.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO