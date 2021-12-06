ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Croatia confirms first 2 cases of omicron variant in country

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia on Monday confirmed the first two cases of the new omicron variant in the European Union country.

Health authorities said they are trying to establish the source of infection as the two people had not traveled abroad. They most likely got the virus at a business gathering they both attended, officials said.

The infected people had a fever and “felt as if they had been run over by a train,” but did not have other more serious symptoms, epidemiologist Bernard Kaic said at a press conference.

Kaic said authorities expect more omicron cases to emerge in the coming days and weeks.

Croatia, along with much of Central and Eastern Europe, faced a major surge in infections this fall that has started to ease in recent days. The country confirmed 728 new infections in the past 24 hours while 51 more people have died.

Croatia has vaccinated about 54% of its population of 4.2 million, a much lower figure than the EU average.

More than 11,000 people with COVID-19 have died in Croatia.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Omicron Variant Officially Hits the United States

The United States has identified its first case of the Omicron variant, which has already been reported in more than 20 other countries since the new coronavirus strain was first detected in southern Africa last week. The infected patient—who is experiencing “mild symptoms”—is fully vaccinated, and returned to California from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK scientists urge more restrictions to fight omicron surge

The British government may need to introduce tougher restrictions to slow the growth of the omicron variant and prevent a new surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, British scientists said Saturday.U.K. health officials say omicron is spreading much more quickly than the delta strain and is likely to replace it and become the dominant variant in Britain within days. The U.K. recorded 58,194 coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number since January, though what portion were the omicron variant is unclear.Concerns about the new variant led Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government to reintroduce restrictions that were lifted almost...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Croatia#Omicron#European Union#Covid 19#Ap#Eu
Fortune

Omicron variant has made it to North America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Omicron in the EU: More than 400 cases, No deaths to date

Health officials in the European Union and European Economic Area (EU/EEA) have reported 402 total Omicron cases in 21 countries through December 9. Although cases reported initially were linked to travel, an increasing number of cases are now reported to have been acquired within the EU/EEA–Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Spain and Iceland, including as parts of clusters and outbreaks, with cases also being detected in representative surveillance systems, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Taiwan records first omicron case in traveler from Africa

Taiwan has recorded its first case of the omicron variant in a passenger who recently traveled to the southern African country of Eswatini, health officials said Saturday.The passenger, a Taiwanese woman in her 30s who returned on Dec. 8, is now in quarantine in hospital, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center, which is in charge of the island's pandemic response. Passengers who sat near her on the plane have tested negative so far. Taiwan reported 10 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, all of which were identified in travelers entering from abroad.The self-ruling island has a strict two-week quarantine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Austria ends lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people

Austria ended lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people across most of the country on Sunday, three weeks after reimposing strict rules to combat a rising wave of coronavirus infections.The rules, which vary by region within the country, largely allow for the reopening of theaters, museums and other cultural and entertainment venues on Sunday. Shops will follow on Monday.Some regions are reopening restaurants and hotels on Sunday, while others will wait until later in the month. In all cases, there will be an 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants, and masks will still be required on public transportation and inside stores and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU expected to introduce nine-month expiration date on Covid travel passes

The EU is expected introduce a time limit for Covid passes for travel.The bloc is reportedly on the cusp of agreeing to a nine-month expiration date for vaccination certificates, sources told Reuters.The move would mean that double-jabbed travellers would need to have had a Covid-19 booster shot by next summer in order to be considered “fully vaccinated” for the purposes of travel.The EU executive commission first proposed the measure in November, with a suggested start date of 10 January 2022.EU governments could approve the nine-month limit as early as today, one EU official and one EU diplomat confirmed, after a...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Italy reports 21,042 new COVID cases, 96 deaths

MILAN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Italy reported 96 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, down from 118 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 21,042. New cases had jumped by nearly two thirds on Friday to 20,497. With 96 victims in the past...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Five more cases of Omicron variant reported in Northern Ireland

Five more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland it was confirmed.It brings the total number of Omicron cases in the region to 10, the UK Health Security Agency said.Health minister Robin Swann has responded by announcing the immediate introduction of walk-in vaccination centres, providing booster jabs to anyone aged 30 and over who is at least three months out from their second vaccine dose.5 additional confirmed cases of the #Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported across Northern Ireland. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 Omicron cases in Northern Ireland is 10—...
WORLD
BBC

Covid-19: Ten Omicron cases identified in Northern Ireland

More cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant have been identified by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland. It brings the total number of confirmed cases to 10. Health Minister Robin Swann said the vaccine booster programme has been "accelerated significantly". Booster jabs are being made available at walk-in centres...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Serbs to vote on weakening Bosnia, step up secession drive

The Bosnian Serb parliament convened on Friday to vote on a set of steps that would weaken the war-ravaged Balkan country’s central authority as their leader steps up his secession campaign despite a threat of new U.S. and other sanctions.The lawmakers are expected to vote on starting a procedure for Bosnian Serbs to withdraw from the Bosnian army, security services, tax system and judiciary. That would be another substantial move following repeated threats by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik to secede about a half of Bosnia and join neighboring Serbia Dodik, the Bosnian Serb member of the tripartite Bosnian...
POLITICS
Reuters

Coronavirus spreads in Australia's pubs; Omicron cases linked to party boat

SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections have been spreading in pubs and clubs in Australia's biggest city, including three new cases of the Omicron variant found among people who went on a harbour party cruise, sending officials rushing to trace contacts. Authorities have been easing restrictions in Sydney since...
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

681K+
Followers
360K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy