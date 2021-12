Electric pickup trucks are becoming more and more popular. Nearly every car manufacturer that produces internal combustion engine pickup trucks is now also looking toward a future of electric trucks. Many have already begun production, like the Ford Lightning. Still others, like the Tesla Cybertruck, are still in the dreaming phase. The new EdisonFuture EFT-1 pickup truck is one of those not-yet-reality electric trucks that we’re seeing more and more of. We don’t know the EdisonFuture pickup truck price yet – or anything else about it, really.

