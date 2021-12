Specially designed for an ideal family vacation. This travel package takes the stress out of having to plan everything yourself. All you have to do is pack your bags and get ready for an unforgettable family vacation in the secret island gem of Europe. This package is an exclusive invitation for a warm getaway in the mid-Atlantic during wintertime, but in a destination where this normally chilly season does not really even exist, as Madeira is warm year-round and is even known as the Island of Eternal Spring!

TRAVEL ・ 8 DAYS AGO