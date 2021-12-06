ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich City U23 5-2 Reading U23: Match Report

By The Tilehurst End Guest Writer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second-half fightback from Norwich City under-23s condemned Reading under-23s to defeat in another high-scoring game against the Canaries. Kelvin Abrefa and Ethan Bristow returned to the starting eleven in place of Hamid Abdul-Salam and Tyrell Aschroft; Matt Rowley retained his spot between the sticks as Harvey Collins’ absence...

The Independent

Uefa insist Tottenham vs Rennes must go ahead despite Covid outbreak

Uefa insisted on Thursday morning that Tottenham’s Europa Conference League match against Rennes was still scheduled to go ahead tonight, despite the Premier League club claiming it has been postponed. After a Covid outbreak at Tottenham’s training ground, eight first-team players and five members of staff have returned positive tests, and the club released a statement on Wednesday confirming it had “unilaterally” reached a decision to call the match off. Rennes said the decision “had not been confirmed by Uefa in any way” and cited a “lack of fair play”. Amid the conflicting statements, Uefa clarified on Thursday morning...
UEFA
SB Nation

Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City - Match Report

Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva were on target as a depleted Manchester City beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park on Wednesday night, as the blues kept up the pressure on Chelsea and Liverpool at the top of the table. The blues were missing several key players, notably in defence...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Christoph Zimmermann is the only Norwich player sidelined by injury, according to head coach Dean Smith. Sam Byram will continue to build match fitness with the under-23 side, while Kieran Dowell is back in contention after missing the win against Southampton through illness. Wolves could name the same starting line-up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Abu Kamara
Person
Angus Gunn
SB Nation

Swansea City vs Reading: Match Preview 2021/22

Reading are on the road once again as they travel to South Wales to face Championship rivals Swansea City this afternoon, looking to take three points back to Berkshire. The mood in the two sides’ respective camps couldn’t be any different right now, with today’s hosts performing well after a tough start to their campaign and climbed into ninth place on Wednesday night as they won away at Barnsley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Swansea City 2-3 Reading: A Proper Performance

“That’s a f**king proper performance bro, that’s a f**king proper performance.”. Caught on camera in a video from the club showing Reading’s celebrations on the pitch following a fantastic 3-2 win at Swansea City, Andy Yiadom summed up the Royals’ display better than I can here. Simply put, Reading were excellent, thoroughly deserving a first-ever league win at the Swans’ current stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Swansea City 2-3 Reading: Player Ratings

He may have come away from this game having conceded twice, but don’t let that mask an excellent performance from Luke Southwood. Although he wasn’t overly tested in the first half, he had to be more alive to danger in the second, making a number of top stops to keep the hosts at bay. Clattered at one point after the break, oddly not getting a free kick, but in classic Southwood fashion he soldiered on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 2-1 West Ham

Manchester City 2, Ilkay Gündogan (33’) Fernandinho (90’) West Ham 1, Manuel Lanzini (90’+4’) Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City are winners on the night as City win a comfortable match in the end. Good performances from Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo and others made it a nice night. A...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal 2 - Newcastle 0 match report: as they should

Three points at home to Newcastle was the expectation for Arsenal today, and the Gunners delivered. The two-nil scoreline flatters the visitors, who were thoroughly outclassed all match and didn’t offer much resistance. Newcastle are really poor, and it’s tough to see them staying in the Premier League this season without significant activity in the January window. Which could happen with their new owners, mind.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Liverpool in pole position for Jude Bellingham

What the papers sayThe Daily Mirror reports Liverpool are leading the charge for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. A wealth of clubs have thrown their hat in the ring for the 18-year-old, including rivals Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, but Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to have identified Bellingham as the key to bolstering his midfield and is not put off by the teenager’s potential £90m price tag.According to the paper, new Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has wasted no time in readying a transfer shortlist, with RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara reportedly at the top of it....
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

December 3rd-5th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Premier League Match Report: Southampton 2 - 2 Leicester City

Leicester City and Southampton fought to an intermittently entertaining draw on Wednesday evening at the St. Mary’s. The Foxes put on a first-half clinic in “how not to defend corners,” conceding twice on either side of a Jonny Evans goal. James Maddison levelled the score early in the second half, but City couldn’t find the final touch for a third and had to settle for a single point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
nycfc.com

Match Recap | New England Revolution 2-2 NYCFC - NYCFC win 5-3 on PKs

New England Revolution Goals: Buksa 9’, Buchanan 119'. New York City FC Goals: Rodríguez 3’, Castellanos 109'. New York City FC were on the road Tuesday night as they traveled to Foxborough, Massachusetts, to face New England Revolution in their Eastern Conference semifinal. City got off to the perfect start when Santiago Rodríguez converted a Tayvon Gray cross after three minutes. Unfortunately, that lead was short-lived as the 9th minute saw Adam Buksa head a Carles Gil freekick in to equalize. An enthralling 90 minutes left the two sides unable to be separated, which forced 30 minutes of extra-time. It would be NYCFC that took the lead in the 109th minute through Castellanos before he was dismissed four minutes later for a second booking. Heading for the next round they would be denied by Tajon Buchanan in the 119th minute, and they forced penalty kicks. After nine penalty kicks the score sat at 4-4, and that allowed Alex Callens to convert the final penalty and send NYCFC through to the Eastern Conference Final.
MLS
SB Nation

Watford v Manchester City - Stats and Facts

Manchester City face Watford on Saturday evening and take a more than impressive record against the Hornets into the match. Saturday’s match will be only the 13th time these two have met at Vicarage Road, so by way of statistics, there’s not much to go off, but I’ll do my best.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Friday’s Toffee Bites: Benitez’s tactical shambles, Everton in disarray, Moshiri’s message

Everton’s heavy derby defeat on Wednesday night seems a culmination of a lot of frustration that has been building for some time now. And while it would be unfair to pin all the blame on manager Rafa Benitez as he has only just joined the club, not had a proper transfer window’s spending to build a side and seen a horrendous spate of injuries to key players, he is still quite culpable for his squad selection and tactical choices.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Wolves vs. Liverpool

Liverpool head to the Molineux to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers following their mid-week dismantling of local rivals Everton as they look to keep pace with their rivals for the title at the top of the Premier League. Wolves, meanwhile, have climbed into the top half of the table following a slow start and have lost just once in their past five games. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Saturday afternoon’s match.
PREMIER LEAGUE

