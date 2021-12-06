Norwich City U23 5-2 Reading U23: Match Report

New England Revolution Goals: Buksa 9’, Buchanan 119'. New York City FC Goals: Rodríguez 3’, Castellanos 109'. New York City FC were on the road Tuesday night as they traveled to Foxborough, Massachusetts, to face New England Revolution in their Eastern Conference semifinal. City got off to the perfect start when Santiago Rodríguez converted a Tayvon Gray cross after three minutes. Unfortunately, that lead was short-lived as the 9th minute saw Adam Buksa head a Carles Gil freekick in to equalize. An enthralling 90 minutes left the two sides unable to be separated, which forced 30 minutes of extra-time. It would be NYCFC that took the lead in the 109th minute through Castellanos before he was dismissed four minutes later for a second booking. Heading for the next round they would be denied by Tajon Buchanan in the 119th minute, and they forced penalty kicks. After nine penalty kicks the score sat at 4-4, and that allowed Alex Callens to convert the final penalty and send NYCFC through to the Eastern Conference Final.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO