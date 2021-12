The Thanksgiving holiday proved to be a battleground between family-friendly fare. Getting the edge with $27M over its five-day release was Disney’s Encanto, which finished off the week with $40.3M. That’s a decent number but a bit on the low-end for a Disney release, even though this is the first non-Pixar Disney animated movie to open in theaters since Frozen 2. The timing might have actually hurt Encanto‘s numbers, along with a general impression through promos that it’s just Coco all over again. It’s unfortunate if that’s what people think because Encanto is a much better film if you ask me.

