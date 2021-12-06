LoCash’s ‘Chillionaire’ TikTok is Perfect If You Just Can’t Dance

The Judds performed what was billed as the final show of their career together on Dec. 4, 1991, but that was far from the end of the line for the mother-daughter country duo. The duo of mother Naomi and daughter Wynonna Judd launched their career in 1983 with the release of "Had a Dream (For the Heart), and by 1990 they had built a career that had landed them a string of 14 No. 1 hits, including "Mama He's Crazy," "Girls' Night Out," "Have Mercy," "Love Is Alive," "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)" and more. On Oct. 17, 1990, Naomi Judd dropped the bombshell news that she was retiring at the age of 44 due to being diagnosed with Hepatitis C, a disease that affects the liver and can cause potentially life-threatening side effects.

