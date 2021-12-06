ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

LoCash’s ‘Chillionaire’ TikTok is Perfect If You Just Can’t Dance

By Carena Liptak
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LoCash know their latest song, "Chillionaire," isn't rocket science — and that's why they love it so much. "We were like, 'Maybe we write this for the folks who just love to sit in a lawn chair and drink a beer,'" explains the duo's Preston Brust, who co-wrote "Chillionaire" with Drew...

Remember When the Judds Played Their ‘Final Show’?

The Judds performed what was billed as the final show of their career together on Dec. 4, 1991, but that was far from the end of the line for the mother-daughter country duo. The duo of mother Naomi and daughter Wynonna Judd launched their career in 1983 with the release of "Had a Dream (For the Heart), and by 1990 they had built a career that had landed them a string of 14 No. 1 hits, including "Mama He's Crazy," "Girls' Night Out," "Have Mercy," "Love Is Alive," "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)" and more. On Oct. 17, 1990, Naomi Judd dropped the bombshell news that she was retiring at the age of 44 due to being diagnosed with Hepatitis C, a disease that affects the liver and can cause potentially life-threatening side effects.
Dustin Lynch Fans Won’t Have to Wait Long for New Music

Dustin Lynch won't be working on a new album this holiday season, but that's not to say new music isn't imminent. The "Thinking 'Bout You" singer shares that album No. 5 is done and delivered, and it will include at least three collaborations. The version of his newest No. 1 hit with MacKenzie Porter is one of the songs set to be a part of DL5 (release TBA). He talked about the other two during a conversation with Taste of Country Nights.
Mickey Guyton Can’t Say Enough About Pentatonix Ahead of Cracker Barrel Special

It's an understatement to say Mickey Guyton is excited about Christmas, and it's not just because of the break. Sure, the singer will join her husband Grant and son Grayson for a five-day vacation after they visit with his family and then her family on Christmas ("When you have a kid, do you really get vacations?" she wonders), but she's really just excited for a scheduled reason to reflect on the 12 months gone by. High-profile television performances, an ACM Awards hosting gig, her first Grammy nominations — those are a few of her favorite things about 2021, but more than ever, she's grateful for her little boy.
Killeen’s Jershika Maple Wowed on The Voice Again with a Powerful Elton John Classic

Now every week I’m told that I’m biased because I vote for Jershika Maple due to the fact that she is an actual native of Killeen, Texas, and I respectfully reply each week that even if she wasn't a Killeen native, you cannot deny that this woman has an undeniable talent. She is a powerhouse to be reckoned with. Besides, Killeen sticks with Killeen regardless of whatever the situation may be, so yes, I'm absolutely guilty of rooting for a hometown girl.
Lauren Alaina ‘Creeped’ on by Popular Morning Radio DJ

Lauren Alaina had no idea her every move was being documented as she ate lunch in a Nashville-area restaurant recently. The man in the corner snapping pictures was someone the singer was familiar with. The Bobby Bones Show personality Lunchbox (real name: Dan Chappell) shared pictures and an account of...
Jason Aldean Unveils ‘Whiskey Me Away,’ Co-Written by Morgan Wallen [Listen]

Just three weeks after the release of Macon, Jason Aldean has dropped "Whiskey Me Away," the first track off Georgia, the second half of his Macon, Georgia double album. Written by country top-seller Morgan Wallen alongside Rodney Clawson, Jeff Hyde and Drive Williams, Aldean’s new song recounts an unexpected budding romance after the protagonist makes a happenstance turn into a "long-lost highway town." He and his new love interest end up getting boozed up, but enjoying every fleeting moment they have together.
