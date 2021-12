It could have been a very active week in the grain markets. Thursday the USDA released the December Supply Demand Report. Typically the December USDA report is kind of an in between report. The USDA normally makes very little if any changes and this year was no exception but there is always a chance for a surprise! It is the January Report that has the reputation of producing limit moves when we will get the final production numbers for the 2021 crop and the Grain Stocks Report.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO