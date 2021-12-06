ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Fulton Teen Uses Christmas Lights to Salute Farmers For the Holidays

By Polly
 7 days ago
Most people decorate their homes and lawns for the holiday season. A teen in Central New York decorated his tractor to salute the men and women who work hard all year long to put food on our tables. Parked in front of the Ingersoll farm in Fulton, New York...

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

