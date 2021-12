Do You Have These 4 Robotics Stocks On Your Radar?. As the stock market appears to be taking a breather today, tech stocks could continue to present opportunities for investors. These include robotics stocks that may have been going under the radar of some investors. After all, robotics and automation not only make industrial processes more efficient. There are also robots that can also offer convenience to consumers. For example, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) utilizes mobile robots inside its warehouse network, working side-by-side with human workers. These robots play an integral part in helping the company achieve speedy deliveries to customers. But Amazon also has a home robot known as the Astro. It can help owners monitor their homes for security purposes or keep track of elderly family members.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO