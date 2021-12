The collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball's owners and the players is set to expire on Wednesday night. It is assumed an agreement won't be reached in the coming days, meaning free agency and trade talk will be completely shut down and a lockout will be put in place later this week. In the meantime, it appears we're set for a flurry of moves, as there might be some players who don't want to go several weeks (months?) without knowing where they'll play in 2022.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO