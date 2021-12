This time of the year, you will notice a lot of meet-ups happening in random parking lots. Not just in the Ark-La-Tex, but all throughout the nation. A lot of people call it a "child hand-off" between divorced parents. Several of my friends are dealing with these hand-offs during the holidays and their goal is to get in and out of that parking lot as fast as they can.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO