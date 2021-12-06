ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City to require Covid vaccine for all private sector workers

MSNBC
 3 days ago

www.msnbc.com

uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Corrections Officers’ Union Sues Mayor De Blasio Over Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The corrections officers‘ union is suing Mayor Bill de Blasio over New York City’s vaccine mandate for city workers. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Manhattan State Supreme Court seeks to stop the city’s vaccination deadline. They’re also calling for the testing option to be restored immediately so that officers who are on leave can return to work and address the severe staffing crisis. The union says officers have been working 60 hours over five consecutive days each week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC Hospitality Alliance: Mayor De Blasio ‘Grinch’ For Vaccine Mandate That May Keep Tourists With Young Children Away

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was new fallout Tuesday from the city’s new vaccine mandate which goes far beyond any other in the nation. Mayor Bill de Blasio thinks everything will work out, but many businesses are concerned about the impact it will have on the holiday tourist season, which is just starting to make a comeback. In fact, demonstrators gathered at night outside the mayor’s house in Park Slope, Brooklyn to protest. Police said there were no arrests or incidents, but tensions were high due to the unpopularity of the mandates, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. The sweeping rules pertaining to private businesses...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Times Union

First omicron coronavirus cases found in upstate New York

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state had identified the first patients in upstate New York infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The state found four new cases involving the omicron variant, bringing the state's total to 12, Hochul said Monday evening. Two cases were identified in Oneida County and two in Suffolk County. The cases were confirmed through sequencing of the virus by the state Department of Health's Wadsworth Center.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top 10 Counties in New York With The Highest COVID-19 Deaths [List]

While COVID-19 cases seem to be increasing all across the state and the Omicron variant has appeared in New York, I think it's important to look at some of the counties hardest hit by the deadly virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control 59,354, New Yorkers have lost their lives to COVID-19. The Health Electonic Response Data System has reported slightly fewer deaths - 46,715. The Omicron variant has made its way to New York, there are currently eight known cases in New York and Suffolk County. Over the course of the pandemic, the counties below have suffered the most human losses. Most of the counties below are the most populous in the state, so it's not surprising they are on the list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Having Trouble Getting A COVID-19 Booster Appointment? CBS2 Is Here To Point You In Right Direction

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With more people now getting COVID-19 booster shots, some New Yorkers are struggling to book an appointment. CBS2’s Ali Bauman takes a look at how to find an appointment and what to do once you get one. “I want to get a booster shot, but to tell you the truth, I don’t know where,” said Rick Lopez of Midtown. Lopez is not alone. While vaccine appointments on the New York City website are available, they’re sporadic and mostly in the outer boroughs. “But I have finals going on right now so a little hard to find a time that’s working...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate still suspended for businesses: Today's update

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. While the Occupational Safety and Health Administration suspended the enforcement of the COVID-19 vaccine requirement last month, your employer can still require you to get vaccinated. The mandate would have required people working for businesses employing 100 or more people to get fully vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4, 2022, the White House said. It was blocked by a federal appeals court in early November, which ordered OSHA to not take steps to enforce the mandate and to wait until a further court order. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus, including the delta variant and the new omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

NYC businesses told to pay up after not accepting cash

This city rule makes no “cents,” according to Big Apple businesses suffering under a ban on cashless establishments. Upscale ice cream parlor Van Leeuwen has been slapped with $12,750 in fines across its NYC locations for not accepting legal tender, one of the many city merchants dinged for violating the year-old ban.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

