China GDP to slow, will become inflation exporter, money managers say

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – China, widely seen as an exporter of disinflation for the past two decades, is likely to drive higher inflation...

AFP

China's debt-crippled Evergrande defaults: Fitch

Debt-crippled Chinese property giant Evergande has defaulted for the first time, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as authorities scrambled to avoid contagion throughout the world's second biggest economy. On Thursday, Fitch confirmed the company had defaulted for the first time on more than $1.2 billion worth of bond debt, as it downgraded the firm's status to a restricted default rating. 
ECONOMY
investing.com

China Factory Inflation Slows Down From 26-Year High

Investing.com – China’s factory inflation slowed down slightly in November from a 26-year high, helped by a government crackdown on runaway commodity prices and an easing power crunch. National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data released earlier in the day showed that the consumer price index (CPI) grew 2.3%...
BUSINESS
#China Gdp#Inflation#Exporter#Chinese
austincountynewsonline.com

Money Supply Growth Is Slowing—That Points to a Slowing Economy

According to the popular narrative, the role of the central bank is to navigate the economy along the so-called path of economic stability. By this way of thinking if various shocks cause the economy to deviate from this path, then it is the role of central bank policy makers to offset these shocks. This is done by means of suitable monetary policies. In line with this way of thinking to counter the shocks from covid-19, the US central bank, the Federal Reserve System, pumped a massive amount of money into the economy. This is depicted by the increase in the Fed’s balance sheet from $4.2 trillion in January 2020 to $8.5 trillion by October of this year—an increase of 102.7 percent. Because of this massive increase, the Austrian money supply (AMS) measure climbed from $5.28 trillion in January 2020 to $9.59 trillion by October 2021, an increase of 81.6 percent.
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

German exports shoot up 4.1% in October

BERLIN (Reuters) – German exports grew far more than expected in October despite persisting supply bottlenecks in manufacturing, data showed on Thursday, suggesting Europe’s biggest economy could be on its way to recovery. Seasonally adjusted exports increased by 4.1% on the month after consecutively falling in August and...
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

Argentina’s beef sector has a solution for export standoff: fatter cows

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s beef industry has posed a solution to a standoff with the government over beef export caps, put in place to increased domestic supply and tamp down inflation: fatter cows. The sector chamber CICCRA on Thursday proposed that the government mandate a gradual increase...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower

European and US stock markets dropped Thursday as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis. Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector.
BUSINESS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Asian markets rise as investors wait for U.S. inflation

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday as investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence the Federal Reserve's decision on when to roll back economic stimulus. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo declined. Wall Street rose for a third...
WORLD
101 WIXX

EU seeks to deter economic coercion with new trade defence

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission set out plans on Wednesday to retaliate against countries that put economic pressure on EU members to change their policies, while stressing the main purpose was deterrent. The proposal is designed to counter an increased spillover of geopolitical tensions into trade. European Union...
ECONOMY
raleighnews.net

RBI pegs GDP growth at 9.5%, inflation at 5.3% for 2021-22

Mumbai [India], December 8 (ANI): India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to grow by 9.5 per cent and consumer price inflation is projected to remain at 5.3 per cent in the current financial year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday. The economy is projected to expand...
BUSINESS

