Just four games into her sophomore season and Paige Bueckers continues to make history both on and off the court. Bueckers became the first college athlete to sign an endorsement deal with Gatorade, as announced by the company on Monday. The sophomore also announced the deal on Instagram with pictures of her in a Gatorade Letterman's jacket with the caption: “From fueling my first childhood sports moments to a dream come true. Blessed to officially become part of the Gatorade family.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO