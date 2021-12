Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - So me and my boyfriend have ben broken up for about 3 months. I moved out and that was that. I took some stuff with me initially but left some stuff that I said I would pick up later. Well it's been 3 months and I finally gave him a call and asked when I can come by and pickup the rest of my stuff and he told me TOO LATE, I GAVE ALL YOUR STUFF TO MY SISTER! I of course told him that was uncool and he needed to get my stuff back. He said AFTER 3 months Sorry, you didn't claim it, waited too long, it's gone.... Did I wait too long or is the stuff rightfully mine?

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 10 DAYS AGO