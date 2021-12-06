ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders playoff odds drop to just 9 percent after Week 13 loss

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LUFzS_0dFG0qMo00

It’s been quite the season for the Las Vegas Raiders. Once again, they got off to a fast start as they had a record of 5-2 going into Week 8. But after losing four of their last five games, the Raiders currently sit at 6-6 after 12 games.

After their loss to Washington, their odds to make the playoffs have dramatically decreased. According to FiveThirtyEight, the playoff odds for the Raiders sit at just nine percent. Entering the week, they were at 20 percent and they still had an outside shot of making the playoffs.

While the season is far from over for the Raiders, they need to get things turned around in a hurry. To make the playoffs, they’ll likely need to win four of their final five games. Unfortunately, they will not play a team under .500 the rest of the way.

Here are their opponents left on the schedule:

at Chiefs (1:00 PM ET)

at Browns (4:30 PM ET on Saturday)

vs. Broncos (4:25 PM ET)

at Colts (1:00 PM ET)

vs. Chargers (4:25 PM ET)

Their Week 14 matchup against the Chiefs will likely decide the season for the Raiders. With a win, they would be right back in the playoff hunt in the AFC and would even have an outside shot to win the division. But with a loss, their chances to make the playoffs would drop under five percent.

Needless to say, next week’s game against the Chiefs is a big one for the Raiders and their playoff hopes in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Cowboys facing serious questions after overtime loss to Raiders

ARLINGTON, Texas – Just 11 days ago the Dallas Cowboys were viewed as one of the best teams in the NFL after their 40-point whupping of the Atlanta Falcons. With their 36-33 overtime defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving, they have lost two games in five days and are facing serious questions.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Three questions Cowboys must answer after dropping to 7-4 with Thanksgiving loss to Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys Week 12 Thanksgiving day game against the Las Vegas Raiders was a game to remember, but one that many Cowboys fans are already trying to forget. When it comes to Turkey Day games, this is one of the better games in recent memory. With multiple lead changes, tons of penalties, a kickoff-return touchdown, multiple fights pre, and post-game, it was exactly the type of show that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones envisioned when he built the Cowboys’ most recent stadium.
NFL
Fox News

Cowboys penalties big talking point after loss to Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys lost a close game to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving in a matchup that was overshadowed by the number of penalties that were assessed. Between both teams, there were 28 accepted penalties. Both teams were penalized 14 times. Dallas was hit for 166 yards while the Raiders were hit for 110 yards. Cowboys players were a bit confused over why there were so many flags thrown during the game.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Raiders Game Sunday: Raiders vs Washington odds and prediction for NFL Week 13 game

The Las Vegas Raiders look to make it two in a row on Sunday, as they welcome in the Washington Football Team in Week 13. Heading into their Week 12 matchup on the road against Dallas, the Las Vegas Raiders had a lot to overcome. They were playing on a short week against a 7-3 team that is considered a legitimate playoff contender in the NFC, and they had been the losers of three straight games.
NFL
Modesto Bee

What AFC playoffs race looks like for Las Vegas Raiders entering Week 13

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the hunt for a playoff spot in the AFC entering Week 13. The Raiders are currently eighth at 6-5 after picking up a 36-33 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. There were other teams that were ahead of the Raiders, but they jumped to the eighth spot after the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts lost in Week 12 games.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Broncos#Browns#Colts#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Chiefs#Afc
Yardbarker

Washington 6th In NFC Playoff Race After Rally Over Raiders

A win by the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night made this week’s Washington Football Team contest against the Las Vegas Raiders a much-needed win. After a second straight two-point win, WFT is in a position to make a lot of noise in the NFC East. Before we turn the page...
NFL
NESN

Washington Football Team Torches Raiders With Tweet After Week 13 Win

The Washington Football Team earned their fourth straight win Sunday against the Raiders on the field at Allegiant Stadium, and then proceeded to torch Las Vegas off of it. Washington took to Twitter shortly after the Football Team earned a 17-15 comeback win and probably caused many NFL fans to do a double take due to their postgame tweet.
NFL
Yardbarker

Time for Raiders to Make a Playoff Run

The Las Vegas Raiders can’t afford to take the Washington Football Team lightly in their game on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas even though Washington has the worst record of the six teams left on their schedule. The Silver and Black must win to improve their playoff chances.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
raiderramble.com

Postseason Hopes In Jeopardy Following Raiders’ Week 13 Loss

The majority of Las Vegas Raiders fans were saying “WTF” after the 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team. That one really stung. They all do, but ones like this leave a different taste in your mouth. It tastes like char and sulfur from the season’s hopes going up in flames.
NFL
jammin1057.com

Raiders Drop Heartbreaker

The Las Vegas Raiders lost 17-15 to Washington on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Newly signed kicker Brian Johnson nailed a 48 yard field goal with 37 seconds left in the game and Derek Carr’s last second heave bounced away from Zay Jones to seal the Raiders’ fate. The loss dropped...
NFL
FanSided

AFC Playoff Picture after Ravens fall to Steelers, Raiders lose again

Here is how the AFC Playoff Picture looks following the Baltimore Ravens’ huge loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13. Week 13 is almost in the books and the AFC standings have shaken up. The Baltimore Ravens losing 20-19 following a failed two-point conversion, and with the Las Vegas Raiders losing 17-15 to the Washington Football Team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy