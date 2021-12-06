Raiders playoff odds drop to just 9 percent after Week 13 loss

It’s been quite the season for the Las Vegas Raiders. Once again, they got off to a fast start as they had a record of 5-2 going into Week 8. But after losing four of their last five games, the Raiders currently sit at 6-6 after 12 games.

After their loss to Washington, their odds to make the playoffs have dramatically decreased. According to FiveThirtyEight, the playoff odds for the Raiders sit at just nine percent. Entering the week, they were at 20 percent and they still had an outside shot of making the playoffs.

While the season is far from over for the Raiders, they need to get things turned around in a hurry. To make the playoffs, they’ll likely need to win four of their final five games. Unfortunately, they will not play a team under .500 the rest of the way.

Here are their opponents left on the schedule:

at Chiefs (1:00 PM ET)

at Browns (4:30 PM ET on Saturday)

vs. Broncos (4:25 PM ET)

at Colts (1:00 PM ET)

vs. Chargers (4:25 PM ET)

Their Week 14 matchup against the Chiefs will likely decide the season for the Raiders. With a win, they would be right back in the playoff hunt in the AFC and would even have an outside shot to win the division. But with a loss, their chances to make the playoffs would drop under five percent.

Needless to say, next week’s game against the Chiefs is a big one for the Raiders and their playoff hopes in 2021.