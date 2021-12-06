ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Were Cancer Patients Neglected in U.S. COVID Vaccine Rollout?

US News and World Report
 6 days ago

MONDAY, Dec. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In nearly two-thirds of U.S. states, cancer patients weren't put at the front of the line for COVID-19 vaccines in the initial phase of vaccination, a new study finds. Many cancer patients are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 as the disease or related...

www.usnews.com

targetedonc.com

ICU Admission, Oxygen Use Predict Outcomes in Patients With Cancer and COVID-19

Markus Joerger, MD, discussed the outcomes and prognostic factors of patients with cancer won contract COVID-19 in an interview with Targeted Oncology. It is well known that patients with cancer who are infected with COVID-19 have worse outcomes than individuals without cancer. However, questions remain around specific prognostic factors. An...
CANCER
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Cancer patients overlooked in vaccine distribution, per new study

Almost two-thirds of U.S. states failed to prioritize cancer patients for COVID-19 vaccinations, despite recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a study presented on Thursday at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America in Chicago. Cancer patients are particularly vulnerable to the...
CHICAGO, IL
llnl.gov

Radiation to cancer patients in a ‘FLASH’

Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have shown for the first time the potential for linear induction accelerators (LIAs) to deliver effective, targeted doses of “FLASH” radiation to cancer patients. The new technique selectively kills cancer cells with minimal damage to healthy cells. The approach is outlined in a Scientific Reports paper.
CANCER
foxsanantonio.com

High-risk cancer patients getting vaccinated at rates much lower than rest of community

SAN ANTONIO - High-risk cancer patients are choosing to get the Covid-19 vaccination shot at significantly lower levels than the general population, according to a new survey. A total of 194 high-risk cancer patients were surveyed about their vaccine status. Just 56 percent have received the vaccine. That compares to 76 percent of the general population.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Medscape News

Myeloid Patients Respond Robustly to Moderna COVID Vaccine

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Nearly every patient with a myeloid malignancy seroconverted against COVID-19 after their second dose of the Moderna vaccine in a review of 46 patients at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla. Factors including age, gender,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

The Pandemic of People Who Were Vaccinated Is Here Now.

Parts of the US were already bracing for a harsh winter even before Omicron. A combination of cyclical variables and high vaccination rates kept COVID transmission rates in the Northeast and Great Plains areas under control this summer. That was just Delta. The weather and human dynamics shifted the disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PBS NewsHour

U.S. approves new COVID-19 antibody drug for high-risk patients

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials on Wednesday authorized a new COVID-19 antibody drug for people with serious health problems or allergies who can’t get adequate protection from vaccination. Antibody drugs have been a standard treatment for treating COVID-19 infections for over a year. But the AstraZeneca antibody...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS

