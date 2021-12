EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Throughout the week of practice knowing that Jalen Hurts was limited on the field and a question mark with a sprained ankle for Sunday at the New York Jets, Gardner Minshew prepared to play, to make his first start as an Eagle and his first start at quarterback since the 2020 season. It had been a while, Minshew admitted, but he played at MetLife Stadium in a 33-18 win over the Jets as if there wasn't a speck of rust to knock off.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO