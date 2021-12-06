ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Best Of The John Kincade Show 12-6-2021

975thefanatic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s best of has John’s reaction to the...

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL
FanSided

Kurt Warner predicts Patrick Mahomes’ presence puts Chiefs on top in AFC

For all the importance placed on various positions on both sides of the ball, the preaching of importance of special teams, or the maxims that speak of the game being won or lost in the trenches, the truth is that nothing matters more when it matters most than what an NFL franchise has at quarterback. When the game of football has the most at stake, in today’s modern game, the quarterback matters most.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#The Jets#Mania#American Football#Minshew
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
NFL
12up

Ben Roethlisberger clears up retirement rumors

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are riding high right now. On Sunday going up against the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh was able to survive with a 20-19 win. Baltimore went for two and the victory, but failed. Prior to the opening kickoff, though, a report surfaced last week stating that...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
FanSided

Jaguars’ decision to trade Gardner Minshew was right

The NFL is a cold business and it isn’t always easy to see a team trade your favorite player. Sure, you will continue rooting every Sunday regardless of who takes the field but it doesn’t make it any less unpleasant. Over the last few years, the Jacksonville Jaguars have traded several fan favorites such as cornerback Jalen Ramsey, defensive end Calais Campbell and quarterback Gardner Minshew.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Open To Trade To 3 Teams

Earlier this offseason, trade rumors surrounded three of the best quarterbacks in the NFL – Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. All three remained with their respective teams. However, there will likely be plenty of interest in all three once the 2021 season comes to a close and the offseason kicks off again.
NFL
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Jaguars’ Controversial Benching

Jaguars running back James Robinson saw his usage decrease this past Sunday against the Rams. That didn’t sit well with Trevor Lawrence, who voiced his concerns earlier this week. Speaking to the media, Lawrence revealed that he discussed the possibility of Robinson being benched with the rest of the...
NFL
thefocus.news

Where is Michael Oher now, is he still playing football in 2021?

The former Baltimore Ravens star was the subject of 2009 film The Blind Side but where is Michael Oher now, and is he still playing football in 2021?. Michael Oher is a former offensive tackle who primarily played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens. However, Oher is also well...
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers made the wrong decision on big free agent

The Buccaneers and Richard Sherman aren’t the match they were made out to be. Hindsight is a dangerous thing. In the moment, it looked like the Buccaneers were becoming a Super Bowl favorite when they signed corner Richard Sherman to their depleted secondary. “The next Super team,” some fans called them.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy